NE Florida Congressmen don’t believe Iran missile attack will lead to further escalation

Local congressional members are weighing in on Monday’s attack on a US base in the Middle East.

Iran fired back Monday, shooting missiles at a US military base in Qatar following this weekend’s bombing campaign that targeted three nuclear sites in Iran.

Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL 5th District) told Action News Jax that early indications are the Iranian attack was easily fought off and appears to have been more of a symbolic response, rather than one intended to do damage.

“We don’t know if it was six missiles or 10. I mean, there’s different reports out there, but clearly they were of the sophistication that they were easily shot down,” said Rutherford. ”Which I think is telling in itself, because I know Iran has other missiles from Russia that are very difficult to shoot down. These were not.”

President Donald Trump warned during his address Saturday that the US was prepared to carry out more attacks on Iran depending on its response to the bombing campaign on its nuclear facilities.

Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District) told Action News Jax that due to the small scale of Monday’s attack and the lack of casualties, he doesn’t expect it will illicit further US military response against Iran.

“Hopefully we can put it behind us now and Iran can get to the business of coming to the table and giving up their nuclear program, because that’s the only way that this ends,” said Bean.

Rutherford also indicated he doesn’t anticipate the Iranian attack to escalate the overall conflict in the Middle East.

“There was no loss of life, no major damage that I’ve heard of. So, you know, this seems to be, well, I don’t want to characterize it, but this is not the type of response that I think is gonna draw the ire of President Donald J. Trump, and that’s what they did not want to do,” said Rutherford.

Both Congressmen thanked the US military members who helped carry out the mission over the weekend and those who fought back the attack Monday.

We’ve reached out to the White House asking what, if any, ships and or units from our area may have been involved in defending against the missile attack. We’re waiting to hear back.

