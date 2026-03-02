NE Florida reacts to Iran attacks, deployment of Mayport-based sailors, clarity of mission

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV News is following where things stand after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Top Trump administration officials will brief all members of both the House and Senate on the strikes on Tuesday.

We’ll speak live with NE Florida Representatives Aaron Bean and John Rutherford during the 8:00 am hour of Jacksonville’s Morning News.

Among the biggest questions is ‘do you believe the US mission is clear?’.

A Jacksonville man says his parents are stuck in Israel because all flights have been canceled. David Melowitz says his parents were there for a week-long visit, but now are stranded.

The US Department of State is warning Americans about travel to high-risk destination such as parts of Israel.

Major airlines like Delta and United are offering vouchers to customers to rebook their flights.

Some Jacksonville residents with ties to Iran are finding reasons to celebrate. A crowd gathered yesterday at Hanna Park.

Ali Jaber-Ansari says this is what he and others have been waiting for for years. His family fled Iran 40 years ago, and he’s hopeful this could open the door for a return.

