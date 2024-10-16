Neighborhood Grants Program application deadline extended

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - — Due to Hurricane Milton, the City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services Neighborhood Grant Program (NGP) application acceptance period has been extended and will close on Thursday, October 31, at 5:00 P.M.

Applications will be accepted in the City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services and CRA Division office via email at NGP@citystaug.com, by mail, or in person.

Approved applications that meet the required guidelines will be reviewed by the Neighborhood Grants Program Committee (NGPAC).

Below is the mailing address:

City of St. Augustine Neighborhood Services Division

Attn: Neighborhood Grants Program

PO Box 210

St. Augustine, FL 32085

Applications may be dropped in person:

Neighborhood Services Office

Lobby B, 4th Floor

75 King Street

St. Augustine, FL 32084









