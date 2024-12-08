Neighbors in Jacksonville neighborhood sound alarm over new holiday ticket scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Each holiday season, Jacksonville’s Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood turns into an epicenter of holiday cheer, with a lights display folks come from all across the city to see.

Now, discounted tickets are being sold for the drive-through light show on Groupon. However, the only problem is: the drive-through show is completely free of charge – and always has been.

“Our neighborhood is absolutely free. You don’t pay for anything,” reassured Blackhawk Bluffs neighbor Doug Hicks. “Matter of fact, you can come through and most people are willing to hand you something like candy or hot chocolate.”

Hicks has been at the center of the neighborhood’s yearly holiday tradition – helping decorate for many of his older neighbor’s displays.

His cousin down the road is the one who found the Groupon add, selling bogus tickets for $16 a car. In fact, the Groupon website shows two people actually bought the fraudulent tickets.

“Well that’s upsetting. I’m sure they came out looking for a place to refund their tickets, didn’t find it, and knew they were scammed,” Hicks said Sunday morning.

Now, Hicks and his neighbors just hope the police find this holiday Grinch.

“I hear that they’ve turned it into Jacksonville’s police department and they’re investigating it,” Hicks told Action News Jax. “So we’ll see what happens.”

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for confirmation and information on any investigation, but am waiting to hear back.

