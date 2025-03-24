Neighbors in Retreat Apartments shaken after quadruple shooting in Brunswick, leaving one man dead

BRUNSWICK, GA. — The Glynn County Police said they have made no arrests three days after four men were shot at an apartment complex in Brunswick.

Officers went to the Retreat Apartments on Altama Avenue early Friday morning after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

One of the victims was found dead inside an apartment. The police department identifies him as 27-year-old Rashad Green.

One man was transported to a hospital, and two others drove themselves.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to several neighbors who said they were shaken by the deadly shooting. All asked to remain anonymous for their safety.

“I saw Rashad’s dads briefly in passing but I didn’t stop him because I like to give people their space to go through what they’re going through. I will eventually reach out to him and the mom. He is family and are related to him.”

Officers said all four victims were inside the same unit. Neighbors said they were roommates.

“The people that were injured are very nice people and I just wish that as a community we could just come together and solve some of this violence. I don’t know how many people we’ve lost since the beginning of the year.”

Neighbors also told Action News Jax the apartment manager knocked on every single door at the complex to inform and apologize to residents about what happened. were

“This is sad that this keeps happening over and over again in our community. It takes a village to keep these communities together and it’s going to take all of us to do what we can”

Management at the Retreat at 5700 Apartments declined to comment.

This case remains an active investigation with the suspect or suspects still on the loose.

