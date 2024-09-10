Nemours Children’s Health expands partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Nemours Children’s Health is now the pediatric partner of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Their new, expanded partnership was announced Tuesday.

As part of the new three-year team partnership, Nemours Children’s and the Jaguars will collaborate to create the first-ever Jaguars Kids Club, working together to build a lasting bond with young fans through events and activations, all while encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

In addition, Nemours is now the presenting sponsor of the Jaguars pregame “combine” at the Flex Field as part of the Fan Entertainment Zone Experience. Three hours before kickoff of all home games, the Jaguars host a “combine” activation, giving kids the opportunity to participate in a variety of football drills that promote exercise and healthy living.

And Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and defensive tackle Maason Smith also announced Tuesday a separate one-year agreement to serve as the first-ever NFL brand ambassadors for Nemours.

“It makes us feel great you know just being able to continue to make kids days here on out,” said Maason Smith.

“We just want to do as much as we can and try to get in to brighten their days,” Brian Thomas Jr. said.

Natalie LeCompte is a cancer survivor, who was treated at Nemours. She is thrilled to hear about this new partnership with the Jags, as her daughter Elena is starting treatment for Leukemia at Nemours.

“She had a fever for a week, and we had no idea it was going to be that,” said LeCompte. “I did not think that I would be doing that with my daughter and it’s been something I am grappling with.”

Natalie tells her daughter she will beat cancer, just as she did.

