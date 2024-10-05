Neptune Beach community left reeling after 15-year-old killed in overnight crash

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A 15-year-old was hit by a car and killed late Friday night in Neptune Beach with a community and family now left reeling.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“His parents and family are simply devastated,” Neptune Beach police chief Michael Key said Saturday morning. “I sat with them [Friday] night in their living room and there are simply no words to express the loss of a child.”

According to the Neptune Beach Police Department, it all happened at 10:10 p.m. Friday night as that teen was riding their bike home with a friend from the Fletcher High School homecoming football game. That’s when Florida Highway Patrol says a car driving along Penman Road hit the 15-year-old who later died of their injuries. Their friend was unharmed.

Neptune Beach PD said Saturday morning the driver of that car and several witnesses all stopped at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

“We don’t have these things happen in Neptune Beach, they’re very few and far between,” said Chief Key. “Our community is extremely, extremely tight-knit.”

READ: NBPD: 15-year-old cyclist killed in Neptune Beach crash while leaving Fletcher Highschool football game

Now, with questions still to be answered and FHP investigating what factors led up to that overnight tragedy in Neptune Beach, one message remains:

“I’d just say hug your child today. Because we all warn our children to be careful, but this is something when the tragedy strikes, it hits home with so many people,” said Neptune Beach mayor Elaine Brown.

Action News Jax has reached out to FHP for updates on the investigation and is waiting to hear back.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.