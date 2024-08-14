New DCPS Superintendent talks increasing enrollment, budget, and teacher compensation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After Duval County Public Schools new superintendent completed his first day of school in his new role, Dr. Christopher Bernier sat down one-on-one with Action News Jax to discuss his plans for the future of the district.

“I’m a lifelong educator. I love being in the public school environment. Duval County is a great place for a superintendent to do this work,” Dr. Bernier said.

He comes to the district as traditional schools struggle with enrollment from 108,000 students more than 5 years ago to a projected 98,000 for this school year. While the number of students is declining, the total student population in Duval has grown, however, charter and private schools are benefiting from the growth.

Action News Jax Robert Grant asked how Dr. Bernier intends to compete with other options during his time in the district.

“You get the better product,” he said. “Competition is all about having the better product...in the state of Florida, you have the opportunity to have a choice. What I believe is most important is that you inform that choice.”

Over the past several months, the district has aired advertisements on television and through social media outlets in an attempt to get parents’ attention.

“From cap and gown to collegebound. Another reason to choose Duval County Public Schools,” the ad says.

“My job is to change the trajectory of that line. And that’s how we’ll measure [the campaign’s success],” Bernier said.

While DCPS received a ‘B’ grade in the latest round of district grades from the state, Dr. Bernier pointed out that 91% of the district’s schools got an A, B, or C and he intends to increase that percentage to impact the overall district grade.

“The more schools we can get across that ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ line and get those schools graded at that level, the more points we will get towards that ‘A’ grade.”

A change in traditional school enrollment is one reason the district is working with a group on its Master Facilities Plan to consolidate schools. While an important discussion, Dr. Bernier acknowledged it is difficult given the increase in parent concern.

“I’m listening and we’re trying our very best to ensure that everyone comes out of this process knowing why we did what we did,” he said.

Another draft of the Master Facilities Plan will be presented to school board members next week and then the board will go back to the community for feedback.

Dr. Bernier explained the state gives $8,000 per student, but as schools get smaller, the cost to educate rises above that state funding.

“There are some tough budgetary decisions coming forward where the consolidation or the closure of a school building in consolidation can help boost the operating budget for the school district,” Dr. Bernier said.

Ultimately, he believes that can lead to more money for materials in the classroom for students, compensation packages for staff, and extra money in the reserves for a rainy day.

It comes after some district staff learned their health care benefits received a cut in funding. An email obtained by Action News Jax from the local teachers union, Duval Teachers United, to members said:

“We fought tirelessly to preserve [the] non-contributory option because we know that many employees choose to work for Duval County Public Schools—and stay in the district—because of it. However, compromises had to be made. The non-contributory plan for 2025 is not as comprehensive as it has been in previous years. We agreed to these changes because we knew that if the non-contributory plan was eliminated, it would likely never return.”

“We have to be thinking now,” Dr. Bernier said. “There’s lots of suggestions; there’s lots of ideas that we’re tossing back and forth” about the budget. “Really they’re high-level conversations, looking for those big buckets of money. I believe we can get there without cutting staff.”

He said staffing cuts would not be happening this year again after an announcement this Spring from interim superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar that hundreds of teacher positions would be cut.

“That’s always the goal. You can’t cut your way to success. So, if we’re going to be successful, we need our teachers,” he said.

He added that the district can only rely on recurring funds from the state to put toward staff salaries. The district positions cut were funded through COVID funds from the federal government.

