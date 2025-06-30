New Florida law bans cell phone use, K-8, for entire school day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in the 2025-2026 school year, a statewide ban will prohibit cell phone use in Florida elementary and middle schools.

On July 1, the ban goes into effect, along with nearly 100 other new state laws.

In 2023, Florida became the first state to ban cell phone use in all schools during instructional time. The law also blocked social media websites from the district Wi-Fi.

This new bill further extends the cell phone ban from “bell-to-bell,” prohibiting cell phone use for the entire school day in grades K-8.

Parents are split on the decision.

“I think it’s a great move just because it will take away a lot of distractions,” Kristi Hargiss said.

Hargiss, who is a mother of three, said her research on similar moves in European schools yielded positive results. She thinks cutting back screen time will be beneficial.

“They’re already getting screen time throughout the day, and so with banning cell phones, I think that’s a fantastic way to eliminate the distractions and promote engagement and face-to-face interactions,” the mom said.

Other parents, like Courtney Johnson, were not as enthusiastic about the law.

“I’m not really for it, honestly. With them not having their phones, I can’t even see their location,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who is also a mom of three, said she worries for the safety of her children.

“I don’t agree with it because sometimes I know the schools -- they’re not able to pick up the phones, and that makes me think the worst sometimes. When they go on field trips, things can happen. The bus can break down, and a situation can happen,” she said.

The ban clarifies exceptions for students with medical and educational needs. It also largely exempts high school students from the “bell-to-bell” ban.

High school students are still prohibited from cell phone use during instruction time, unless permitted by a teacher.

The students can use their phones outside of the classroom, too. But under the new law, high schools in six Florida counties will test out the ban as a pilot program. The counties have not yet been revealed.

Action News Jax reached out to Duval, St. Johns, and Clay school districts to learn how the school systems plan to enforce the ban. We are still waiting to hear back.

