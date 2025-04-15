‘New Jax City’: Jacksonville World in Minecraft Education, local Esport competition announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has launched “New Jax City”, a citywide Minecraft building challenge aimed at helping reimagine the city’s public spaces and communities.

New Jax City, a partnership between Minecraft Education, C40 Cities, Duval County Public Schools, and the City of Jacksonville, is open to all elementary school students within Duval County.

We’re thrilled to join select cities around the world in partnering with Minecraft Education to give students the chance to shape Jacksonville’s future,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “While playing, students will learn from real city leaders and see how we work together to solve problems and build a better future for our city. I encourage all of our students to participate in the Challenge, which is designed to build pathways to STEM careers and civic leadership.”

The challenge integrates STEM, urban planning, and student input that aims to help create a new vision for the city’s future.

“We are excited to welcome students to the New Jax City Build Challenge 2025! This Minecraft Education challenge ignites creativity and inspires Duval County students to envision a more sustainable city for themselves and future generations. By collaborating with their peers, students can learn from each other, build new skills, and showcase their innovation to city leaders,” said Allison Matthews, Head of Minecraft Education.

Jacksonville is one of the few cities to be featured in Minecraft Education. Parts of the city are available for students to explore, as well as key city leaders are available to encounter as NPCs throughout.

“We’re excited to see Jacksonville’s youth step up as creators and leaders, imagining a better, more sustainable city,” said Ashantae Green, Sustainability Manager for the City of Jacksonville. “This initiative gives students the opportunity to learn about city plans and projects, and the platform to showcase their ideas.”

The challenge will be followed by a virtual semi-final from April 14 to May 2, followed by the Mayor’s Cup on May 20.

See below a video of New Jax City, and click HERE to learn more about the competition.

