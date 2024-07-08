New music venue coming to site of former Sun-Ray Cinema in Jacksonville’s Five Points neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We now officially know what will take the place of Sun-Ray Cinema after its closure in Five Points.

Marathon Live, a venue management company, announced Monday that live music venue FIVE will open in January at 1028 Park Street.

According to a news release, “the venue aims to honor the rich, cultural history of the neighborhood.”

Action News Jax told you when Sun-Ray Cinema showed its last screenings at the historic Five Points location on Saturday night.

Sun-Ray Cinema did post on Facebook that it is looking to relocate to Downtown close to the stadium. They’ve been working with the Downtown Investment Authority, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

We also told you when Sun-Ray operators expressed interest in July 2023 in taking on the IMAX theater at World Golf Hall of Fame when there were plans to close it after the Hall of Fame announced it would be moving to North Carolina.

St. Johns County announced in March that it struck a deal with the World Golf Hall of Fame Foundation to keep the theater open while the county looks for a long-term operator.

Of FIVE, Marathon Live said that the music venue “will strategically complement as a smaller component to the existing Dennis + Ives project that Marathon Live continues to develop in the Rail Yard District.”

