New roundabout opening to alleviate Murray Hill, Riverside area traffic, enhance safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new roundabout at Post Street and Old Roosevelt Boulevard is set to open to the public Friday months ahead of schedule, the Florida Department of Transportation announced. Designed to alleviate congestion and improve safety for commuters in the Murray Hill and Riverside neighborhoods, the roundabout is expected to reduce rail incidents by 78 percent, an FDOT news release stated Thursday.

The intersection improvements include several safety enhancements such as pedestrian rail gate skirts, camera detection with audible sound devices, updated signage, lighting upgrades, and the removal of all traffic signals, the news release states. These changes aim to create a free-flow intersection with higher visibility, enhancing the overall safety and efficiency of the area.

The new roundabout is part of a broader initiative to improve traffic flow and safety in the Murray Hill and Riverside neighborhoods, according to FDOT.

By removing traffic signals and implementing advanced detection systems, the design focuses on creating a seamless and safer commuting experience, the news release states. The addition of pedestrian rail gate skirts and audible sound devices further underscores the commitment to pedestrian safety. The lighting upgrades and updated signage are expected to enhance visibility, making it easier for drivers and pedestrians to navigate the intersection.

