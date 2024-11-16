‘A new sheriff in town:’ New Jacksonville Postmaster brings optimism for mail fixes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has a new Postmaster, and she comes into the job at a time when local Congressional leaders are highlighting concerns with mail delivery in our region.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Army veteran and 25-year USPS employee Falonda Woods was sworn in as Jacksonville’s new Postmaster Friday morning. She told Action News Jax she plans to focus on listening to customers to guide improvements.

“And then ultimately taking that back to the team and helping them understand how we can best serve,” said Woods.

Woods takes over a little more than two weeks after a coalition of congressional leaders highlighted issues with mail delivery in our region and called on the Inspector General to conduct an audit of the regional processing center in Jacksonville.

“Our office has received many complaints on mail delivery in the Northeast Florida region,” said US Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District).

Congressman Bean signed onto that letter. He told Action News Jax Friday there have been notable improvements in recent weeks, but his office continues to receive calls about missing and delayed mail.

“But as you mentioned there’s a new sheriff in town for the post office, a new postmaster. We’ve already reached out to her office. We’re excited about it. We think it’s a chance to start fresh and to start new,” said Bean.

While Woods noted she doesn’t oversee the regional processing center targeted in the call for an audit, she’s optimistic she can bring positive change on the delivery side of things.

“Whatever the customer is asking of us, that’s what we’re here to do is serve them. We take that last leg and we want to affect that with perfection,” said Woods.

Bean said so far, the inspector general has not yet confirmed whether they will go through with an audit of the processing facility in Jacksonville.

He added the Inspector General has at least acknowledged receiving the request from congressional leaders.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.