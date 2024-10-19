New store opens at the St. Johns Town Center

Jacksonville, Fla. — Another big brand name has moved into the St. Johns Town Center.

BOSS Menswear is now open. It’s located next to Coach.

According to a news release, the Germany-based clothing company will offer everything from suits to athleisure pieces for men.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Former Edgewood Bakery site to become Community First Credit Union

“Hugo Boss is sure to be a hit at the center, with iconic pieces and signature tailoring always stylish for any occasion,” said Carrie Hanlon, St. Johns Town Center’s director of marketing and business development. “St. Johns Town center is committed to expanding our market exclusive and luxury brand offerings, and BOSS is certainly a reflection of those efforts.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.