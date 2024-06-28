Local

New trash collection provider to begin service in St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County will have a new residential curbside collection provider beginning Aug. 1, 2024.

New curbside pickup service St. Johns County will have a new residential curbside collection provider beginning Aug. 1, 2024. (St. Johns County)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Aug. 1, St. Johns County’s residents will have a new trash service.

FCC Environmental Services Florida, LLC will begin service throughout the county. This includes picking up household garbage, yard waste, recycling, and bulk waste, as well as scheduled services like appliance pick-up requested by customers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Most residents won’t see a change in their curbside pickup schedule.

The county said 87% of residents’ service days will remain the same. However, the time of service might be different.

The contract for the provider is seven years with the option for two five-year renewals. It will cost over $28 million annually.

For more information, visit www.recyclestjohns.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!