New Wawa opening in Brunswick in early December

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick, Georgia is getting a new Wawa soon.

The store is located at 4330 New Jesup Highway.

The grand opening is Dec. 5.

The countdown to doors opening starts at 7:45 a.m. Doors officially open 15 minutes later.

The first 250 customers will get t-shirts.

You can also get a free any-size hot coffee through Dec. 15.

