New Year’s Eve fireworks in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — City leaders and JSO expect heavy crowds on both the Northbank and Southbank tonight for the New Year’s fireworks. They’re urging people to arrive early to secure parking.

Drivers should note the Riverfront Plaza area will be closed from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. If you plan to use the Main Street or Acosta bridges, do so before midnight.

For parking, the city recommends the DCPS lot on the Southbank and street parking on the Northbank. Parking meters will be free tonight, and other public or private parking options are also available.

Bridges will reopen after the fireworks once the Fire Department clears the area. Fireworks begin at midnight.

