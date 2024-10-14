A nice warm Monday ahead of strong cold front

Temperatures Monday morning are in the 50s and 60s and will quickly rise into the upper 80s with sunshine.

A strong but dry cold front will pass through our area early Tuesday. Sunny skies continue with highs Tuesday in the low 80s, and Wednesday in the upper 60s!

Thursday morning will be the coolest so far this fall with 40s inland and upper 50s/low 60s along the coast.

We stay comfortable through the weekend, but strengthening onshore winds will bring the risk for a brief shower, rip currents, and tidal flooding.

Jacksonville, Fla. — TROPICS:

An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Atlantic won’t have a chance of development for a few days, but could once it nears the northern Caribbean. All indications currently show this poses no threat to the United States, but we will monitor.

The next name is Nadine, and hurricane season runs through November 30.

TODAY: Sunny and very warm. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. 57/81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very pleasant. 54/69

THURSDAY: Chilly start, mostly sunny and breezy. 49/72

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 55/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 64/77

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/78

