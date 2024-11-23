Local

Nights of Lights begins Saturday night

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Nights of Lights St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The annual Nights of Lights event kicks off in St. Augustine on Saturday night.

The official lighting ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

The city is offering free shuttle rides on certain days. There are multiple pick-up and drop-off locations.

The best places to see the lights are Plaza de la Constitucion and the Bridge of Lions, according to the city.

You have until Jan. 26 to see the lights.

