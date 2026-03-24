Nights of Lights will be two weeks shorter this holiday season

Jacksonville, FL — Nights of Lights will be two weeks shorter as St. Augustine City Commissioners decided to trim the popular holiday season event, despite worries from some businesses.

Commissioners last night voted 3-2 on a resolution to start Nights of Lights the Saturday before Thanksgiving and end on Martin Luther King Day.

Many residents say they support the move.

This past year, costs doubled at the parking garage to push people to free lots and use shuttles, easing traffic congestion.

Street parking was also eliminated in the city’s downtown plaza, in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.

Illegal parking citations were increased to $100.

The city said last December that it was aware of traffic complaints from neighbors in Davis Shores and said that it would be looking into possibly restricting street parking in that neighborhood and other large neighborhoods, like Lincolnville, in the coming months.

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