Non-profits holding memorial run for fallen police K9s

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Stock photo of marathon runners. (Th G / Pixabay.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — K9s United and GO RUCK are hosting an in-person run for the Fallen K9 Memorial Run on Sunday.

This run will be honoring the 26 dogs who lost their lives in 2023 while protecting their communities.

Runners and ruckers will be meetings at 4:30 p.m. at the Police Memorial Building on East Bay Street.

Registration is $30 for children and $40 for adults.

You can learn more and register here.

