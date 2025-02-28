Northeast Florida bikers preach caution on the roadways ahead of Daytona Bike Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bike Week is an annual event that draws tens of thousands of bikers to Daytona Beach every year, with many traveling down through Northeast Florida to get there.

However, Duval County has been the deadliest in Florida so far in 2025 for bikers, with eight motorcycle deaths in just the first two months of 2025 according to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. There has been another deadly crash so far in 2025 in St. Johns County.

Greg Garza, headed down to his first Daytona Bike Week, told Action News Jax Friday that he’s not worried.

“When I was in the Air Force, I installed nuclear warheads on underground ICBMs. That’s my definition of danger, this ain’t danger,” Garza said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Kelly has been going to Daytona Bike Week for years now and said Friday, he’ll be trying to ride as safely as possible nonetheless.

“Just try to be safe and make sure I follow all the traffic rules and keep my head on a swivel,” Kelly said.

With the roadways set to be packed with other bikers over the weekend, Garza and Kelly have just one request for the other motorists out on local roads: make sure all the motorcyclists get to Bike Week safely and in one piece.

“Don’t ignore their peripheral vision. You know, situational awareness,” Garza highlighted.

“Everybody be cool, follow the rules, and we’ll all, can get to where we’re going safely and fastly,” Kelly added.

Meanwhile, deputies in Flagler County say they’ll also have increased DUI checkpoints and patrols on the roads in anticipation of the event.

