Northeast Florida celebrates 904 Day

Jacksonville, Fla. — It’s time to celebrate Northeast Florida’s favorite area code.

September 4 is 904 Day, and Visit Jacksonville has compiled a list of events planned to celebrate local businesses and culture.

It starts with an Urban Hike in Historic Durkeeville from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Action News Jax’s Elizabeth Campbell raises Down syndrome awareness with daughter’s Times Square feature

The Jacksonville Jaguars will unveil a new collaboration with local fashion brand, 89 Los Originals. Come to the pro shop at the Miller Electric Center at 9:04 a.m. to get your hands on the new merch.

The First Wednesday Art Walk will have a 904 theme.

There’s 904 Day Silent Disco on the USS Orleck in Downtown Jacksonville. That’s from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

And the event will be capped off with fireworks on the riverfront starting at 9:04 p.m.

Clay County is getting in on the celebration too. Click here for a full list of promotions being offered there.

Read: Joey Chestnut beats Takeru Kobayashi; breaks world record

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.