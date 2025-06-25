Northeast Florida students headed to FAMU will be awarded scholarships this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded to students headed to Florida A&M University.

Duval, Clay, and Nassau county students are set to receive $75,000 in scholarships.

It’s from the Jacksonville FAMU National Alumni Foundation.

Students will be honored at a scholarship and alumni gala on Saturday at the Doubletree Hotel on the Southbank.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Tickets are $150 and all proceeds go to helping more students.

For more information on tickets, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.