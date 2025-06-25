Local

Northeast Florida students headed to FAMU will be awarded scholarships this weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FILE - The Florida A&M University campus is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., on June 6, 2024. The university voted Tuesday, July 23, on an interim leader, after the school's president announced that he intends to resign. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)
FAMU names interim president FILE - The Florida A&M University campus is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., on June 6, 2024. The university voted Tuesday, July 23, on an interim leader, after the school's president announced that he intends to resign. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File) (Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded to students headed to Florida A&M University.

Duval, Clay, and Nassau county students are set to receive $75,000 in scholarships.

It’s from the Jacksonville FAMU National Alumni Foundation.

Students will be honored at a scholarship and alumni gala on Saturday at the Doubletree Hotel on the Southbank.

Tickets are $150 and all proceeds go to helping more students.

For more information on tickets, click here.

