In 12 to 7 vote, City Council approves zoning change for Oceanway Chick-fil-A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved a zoning change for a controversial Chick-fil-A in Oceanway. The vote was 12 to 7.

Action News Jax has been covering this story since the community first voiced concerns against the proposed location in February of last year.

The restaurant will be on a lot across from First Coast High School.

The entrance will be off Lady Lake Road, a side street, instead of the originally proposed Duval Station Road.

Residents have said they didn’t like the idea because of the increased traffic it will bring, and another Chick-fil-A is just over two miles from the planned location.

In February, the community staged a simulated, mock traffic study.

During that simulation, residents stopped drivers at a makeshift flag to mimic the delays they feared could occur at the proposed drive-through.

City Council’s Land Use & Zoning committee voted 6-1 last week to approve the restaurant’s new proposed location.

