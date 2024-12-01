Officials urge heater safety due to fire risks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials are urging you to be cautious as you crank up the heat this winter.

There were more than 374,000 house fires in 2022, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Action News Jax told you Saturday about a townhouse fire in the Fort Caroline area.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said it was caused by problems with the home’s internal heater.

Two people were displaced because of the fire.

JFRD said you should frequently check your heaters during colder weather.

If your heater isn’t in good condition, don’t use it.

You should make sure your smoke detectors are working too.

Meanwhile, JEA is providing a few space heater safety tips:

Keep your space heater away from everything

Only use special extension cords

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions

