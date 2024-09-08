Old St. Augustine Road closed overnight, businesses say they suffered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parts of Jacksonville have seen a break from the heavy rain, but many neighbors and businesses along Old St. Augustine Road are still dealing with the aftermath.

Parts of it were shut down early Friday morning after police said the road was covered in more than two feet of water. It has opened back up since then, but it was closed overnight after some cars got trapped.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spent the day in Mandarin where neighbors told her they have never seen this much flooding.

“I was driving by, and I saw really bad flooding and I couldn’t drive through. It’s like the St. Marco flooding where it’s really high,” said Bella Taazieh, Jacksonville resident.

Employees at Açaí Angel located at the Mission Square Center said business was halted because their main road was closed.

“A lot of cars got trapped and went halfway underway. Since they closed the roads, it really impacted the business,” said employee Fillipe Silva.

Silva said people were still trying to make orders but had to park on the other side of Old St. Augustine Road and walk over.

“We stayed open because of online orders but we only got like few orders on a Friday which is usually really busy,” said Silva.

The First Alert Weather Team reported this area got nearly a foot of rain this week.

