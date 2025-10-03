Olympic Champion Caeleb Dressel joins Sporting JAX Aquatic Club ahead of 2028 games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel will join Sporting JAX Aquatic Club as he prepares for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Dressel, a native of Northeast Florida, will reunite with his longtime coach Steve Jungbluth at Sporting JAX, a premier competitive swimming program in the region.

“I’m incredibly excited to begin this next chapter with Sporting JAX,” said Caeleb Dressel. “Northeast Florida was where I grew up, and being able to train here with Steve as we prepare for Los Angeles is truly special.”“Caeleb’s return to Northeast Florida is a moment of pride for our entire community,” said Steve Jungbluth.

Dressel has achieved remarkable success in his swimming career, amassing ten Olympic medals, including nine golds. His victories span three Olympic Games: Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024.

His presence at Sporting JAX is expected to elevate the club’s competitiveness and inspire local athletes.

“Sporting JAX is committed to supporting Caeleb in his drive towards world-class excellence as he prepares for the 2028 Games. Additionally, his presence will enhance the overall competitiveness of the Sporting JAX Aquatic Club and elevate the level of excellence across our programs. Beyond the pool, Caeleb will bolster Jacksonville’s standing as a premier sports community, inspiring athletes throughout the region to push harder and aim higher.”

