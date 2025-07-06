Local

One dead after crash involving motorcycle and E-bike on Beach Boulevard

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced a crash on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville left one person dead Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:51 a.m. in the 10800 block of Beach Boulevard, near Leon Road.

JSO says a man in his 20s was riding a Harley-Davidson westbound when an E-bike crossed into his path.

The two collided in the center westbound lane. Both riders were taken to the hospital, but the E-bike rider died shortly after arriving.

JSO said this incident marks the 83rd traffic death in Duval County this year and the 7th involving a bicyclist.

Westbound traffic on Beach Boulevard is backed up as two lanes are closed for the investigation. Only one westbound lane remains open.

