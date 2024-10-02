OneJax introduces new series: Breaking Bread & Barriers Civil Discourse Community Suppers on Oct. 28

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — OneJax is launching a new series of community suppers under the title Breaking Bread & Barriers—A Civil Discourse Community Supper Series starting October 28.

This four-part series is themed One Nation. OneJax aims to foster meaningful, respectful discussions on public issues by incorporating the principles of civil discourse, which emphasizes constructive communication, mutual respect, and open dialogue.

OneJax has hosted civil discourse events and community suppers for over a decade, bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds to discuss pressing issues. This updated series will focus on topics inspired by the Pledge of Allegiance, encouraging participants to explore various perspectives.

The first session, One Nation Under God, will take place at WJCT Studios from 6-8 PM. The discussion will center around faith’s role in uniting or dividing communities. The remaining sessions will address themes like “Indivisible,” “With Liberty and Justice,” and “For All,” continuing into 2025.

Elizabeth Andersen, CEO of OneJax, said, “Breaking bread together and having discussions with respect and civility has become more important than ever—both in our national and local dialogue.”

Tickets for the event are $40, and registration is now open for the October 28 supper.

For more details or to register, visit OneJax or call 904-799-5370.

