Ongoing St. Augustine Water Main Improvement Project Slowing Traffic

St. Augustine, FL — The City of St. Augustine sending out a heads up to anyone driving through one of its main streets that traffic is going to be severely impacted overnight next week.

St. Augustine officials first announced the water main improvement project May 5th, which started near the intersection of US-1 and as far east as Riberia Street.

Overnight traffic pattern modifications are expected Monday through Wednesday, July 14-16, from 10:00pm to 6:00am. Traffic on King St. between US-1 and Malaga Street will be reduced to one lane with flagmen present and will revert to two lanes each morning.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and follow all posted signs and flagmen.

The work being conducted by the City of St. Augustine’s contractor, TB Landmark, is part of the King Street Water Main Improvement Project. This is a separate component of work unrelated to the Florida Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, which is expected to begin in fall of 2025.

Questions about the Maintenance of Traffic (MOT), may be directed to Marcus Pinson, Environmental Project Manager, at 904-201-8841.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.

