‘Operation Dragon Eye’: 60 missing children rescued in Tampa Bay area, Florida Attorney General says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sixty missing children were rescued as part of Operation Dragon Eye, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and U.S. Marshal William Berger announced Monday.

The operation, which took place in the Tampa Bay Area, led to the arrest of eight defendants, including one on charges of human trafficking, according to a news release from Uthmeier’s office.

The children, aged 9 to 17, were not only recovered but also provided with physical and psychological care.

“The real heroes behind this operation are the law enforcement who built and executed this mission,” Uthmeier said. “If you victimize children, you’re going to prison, end of story.”

Twenty agencies collaborated on Operation Dragon Eye, which was led by the U.S. Marshal’s Office with legal counsel from Florida’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

“This operation further included follow-up assistance in hopes that these youth will not return back to the streets to be further victimized,” Berger said.

Uthmeier’s office is the lead prosecuting authority, with assistance from the State Attorneys of the Sixth and Thirteenth Judicial Circuits, the release said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass emphasized the state’s commitment to fighting human trafficking, stating, “60 kids saved. That number sends the message that Florida will never be a safe place for traffickers.”

Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch highlighted the agency’s role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the rescued children, noting the importance of providing safe housing and ongoing support.

The eight defendants face charges that include human trafficking, child endangerment, drug possession, and drug trafficking. Special Counsel Rita Peters will prosecute the human trafficking case, with two other cases still under investigation.

“At FDLE, we will continue to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves,” Glass said.

