Organic chia seeds recalled for potential Salmonella risk

Superfood distributor Navitas Organics announced a recall for multiple lots of its 8oz Organice Chia Seeds due to possible Salmonella contamination starting January 23rd.

Seeds were distributed nationally through retail stores like Whole Foods Market and online retailers like Amazon. This recall was initiated after the company learned of a recall started by their chia seed supplier. No reports of Salmonella in the product have been confirmed at this time.

“Navitas has provided Organic Chia Seeds to our customers for more than 20 years. Providing safe, healthy food for our customers is why we have been in business this long and it’s why we are recalling this product today” said, Ira Haber, CEO.

Lots affected apply to Navitas Organics Organic Chia Seeds in 8oz packages with UPC 858847000284. Specific lot codes included in this recall are:

W31025283 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027

W31025286 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027

W31025287 - Best If Used By: End APR 2027

W31025311 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

W31025314 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

W31025315 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

W31025316 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

W31025317 - Best If Used By: End MAY 2027

Anyone with the affected lots are asked not to eat them, and discard the chia seeds. Customers may also return the product to where they bought them for a refund, or call 855-215-5702 for a replacement.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group