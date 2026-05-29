Orlando Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in Sextortion Scheme of Over 50 Child Victims

Orlando, Florida — 20-year-old Montrey Roseberry of Orlando has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza to life in federal prison for coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and production and possession of child sex abuse material. Roseberry was found guilty on February 19, 2026.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial show that from at least July 14, 2023 through April 2024, Roseberry operated a scheme to extort, intimidate, and threaten children into producing child sex abuse material. the case was investigated by the FBI.

Roseberry impersonated a woman to coerce young victims into sending him images of themselves engaged in sexually explicit acts. Roseberry then used those images to extort his victims into making increasingly perverse content involving sadomasochism, coprophilia, bestiality, and sexual abuse of other children.

Victims that didn’t comply were threatened with dissemination of photos and videos to their family members, friends, and classmates. In some cases, Roseberry threatened his victims with death. Roseberry also sent his victims photos of their homes, and the names of their schools, family, and friends. Roseberry’s victims exceeded 50 children.

“Roseberry targeted young children, coerced them into producing abuse material, and threatened to destroy their lives if they resisted. This sentence sends a message that dangerous pedophiles will receive severe punishments to match their horrific crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Kehoe. “We commend the hard work of the FBI agents for helping to bring this predator to justice.”

“The terror he inflicted is heart wrenching. Mr. Roseberry threatened and blackmailed his young victims into committing horrific acts. The FBI and its law enforcement partners are relentless in their mission to identify and bring these vile criminals to justice. We urge young people and their parents to be cautious, especially on social media and gaming platforms, because child predators typically use these platforms to find their victims,” said FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justiceto combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

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