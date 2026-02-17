Over 20 companies looking to fill positions in upcoming job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you’re looking for a job, Job News Jacksonville and CareerSource Northeast are hosting the Jacksonville Job Fair, sponsored by Cox Media Group, at the end of the month in Downtown Jacksonville. The job fair will take place at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel on Riverplace Blvd. on Friday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 20 companies will be looking to fill positions in a variety of industries, including entry-level, blue and white collar, and full and part-time positions. The companies expected to appear at the hiring event include:

84 Lumber

AJM Packaging Corp

Allied Universal

Aramark

Brightway Insurance

CareerSource Northeast Florida

City of Jacksonville

CNS Healthcare

Cox Media Group

Elo Restoration

Globe Life - Liberty National Division

Foundation Building Materials

JA Edwards of America, Inc

Jacksonville Transportation Authority

Logistics Services International

Massey Services

Military Sealift Command

Northwestern Mutual

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

RadiFi Credit Union

Sevita Health

Star V Learning Centers

State Securities Corp

Job News Jacksonville says many of the companies will be conducting on the spot interviews and make immediate job offers.

Job seekers can pre-register for the event at the Job News Jacksonville website. Job News Jacksonville encourages attendees to dress professionally as if they’re attending a job interview and bring several copies of your updated resume.

Parking and admission to the Jacksonville Job Fair are free.

