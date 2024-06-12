Over 20 companies taking part in Jacksonville virtual job fair June 13th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Job seekers in Jacksonville have a promising opportunity tomorrow to secure employment during an online job fair hosted by CareerSource Northeast Florida (CareerSource NEFL).

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event, taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will feature over 20 companies offering a range of job opportunities.

Notable employers such as Nemours Children’s Health, The Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island, and Legacy Planning Law Group will be among the participants. The event aims to facilitate immediate hires for many positions.

To participate, job seekers must create a profile on www.employflorida.com and register for the event HERE.

Additional details and resources, including other recruitment events, training opportunities, and workshops hosted by CareerSource NEFL, can be found on their events page.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.