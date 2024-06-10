Local

Overnight closure of Northbound Blanding Blvd. planned for First Coast Expressway construction

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Traffic

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As part of the ongoing First Coast Expressway construction, northbound Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) will be closed overnight on Monday, June 10, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

The closure will affect the stretch of northbound Blanding Boulevard from County Road 220 to Baxley Road. It will begin at 11:00 p.m. Monday and is expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. During this period, traffic will be detoured via County Road 220 and Baxley Road.

