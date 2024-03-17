Overnight detours planned for Southside Blvd. exit ramps from I-95 North this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Next week, as part of the ongoing resurfacing improvements along Southside Boulevard (State Road 115) from Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) to U.S. 1 (Philips Highway), motorists can expect detours of the Southside Boulevard exit ramps from I-95 North.

The detour for the Southside Boulevard southbound exit ramp is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning. Following that, the detour for the Southside Boulevard northbound exit ramp is set for Wednesday, March 20, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

During the Tuesday night detour, drivers traveling on I-95 northbound and aiming to access Southside Boulevard southbound will be rerouted onto Southside Boulevard northbound, where they will perform a U-turn.

Also, during the Wednesday night detour, motorists on I-95 northbound seeking to access Southside Boulevard northbound will detour onto Southside Boulevard southbound and make a U-turn.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and adhere to posted detour signs.

The resurfacing and intersection improvements, estimated at $29 million, are being undertaken by Preferred Materials, Inc.

The project is projected to be completed by summer 2025, subject to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances.

