Local

Paid parking paused as Shrimp Festival returns to Fernandina Beach

By Elandra Fernandez and Rich Jones
Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival
Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival
By Elandra Fernandez and Rich Jones

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival returns to Fernandina Beach for its 61st year, running Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 2.

The free, family-friendly event celebrates the city’s heritage as the birthplace of modern shrimping industry, while showcasing the local culture, cuisine, and maritime traditions.

This year concerns about paid parking were addressed ahead of the festival. According to festival chairman Scott Inglis, the City of Fernandina Beach has suspended paid parking from Thursday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at 8 p.m. to ensure it doesn’t discourage visitors.

“The city never makes any money off a shrimp festival. But because of the paid parking, that has become a little bit of an issue that people don’t want to come up there where It’s not affecting that at all. We actually encompass; the Shrimp Festival actually encompasses the whole area where paid parking would be. So, there’s no car being parked there. There’s a tent being there. There’s 400 artists being in that area. There’s food booths. There’s artists, there’s a kid’s fun zone, every spot that can possibly be utilized is being utilized by the Shrimp Festival Committee,” said Inglis.

Shrimp Festival Chairperson, Scott Inglis

Attendees can expect a packed schedule of events, including a parade, live music, contests, food vendors, and activities for the kids.

Due to ongoing wildfires in Northeast Florida and an active burn ban, the traditional fireworks show has been canceled. In its place, organizers will debut the festival’s first-ever drone show.

For more information, including event details and parking updates, visit the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival website.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Elandra Fernandez

Elandra Fernandez

Elandra serves as the digital lead for Jacksonville's Morning News and a reporter and anchor at WOKV.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News