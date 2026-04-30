Paid parking paused as Shrimp Festival returns to Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival returns to Fernandina Beach for its 61st year, running Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 2.

The free, family-friendly event celebrates the city’s heritage as the birthplace of modern shrimping industry, while showcasing the local culture, cuisine, and maritime traditions.

This year concerns about paid parking were addressed ahead of the festival. According to festival chairman Scott Inglis, the City of Fernandina Beach has suspended paid parking from Thursday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at 8 p.m. to ensure it doesn’t discourage visitors.

“The city never makes any money off a shrimp festival. But because of the paid parking, that has become a little bit of an issue that people don’t want to come up there where It’s not affecting that at all. We actually encompass; the Shrimp Festival actually encompasses the whole area where paid parking would be. So, there’s no car being parked there. There’s a tent being there. There’s 400 artists being in that area. There’s food booths. There’s artists, there’s a kid’s fun zone, every spot that can possibly be utilized is being utilized by the Shrimp Festival Committee,” said Inglis.

Shrimp Festival Chairperson, Scott Inglis

Attendees can expect a packed schedule of events, including a parade, live music, contests, food vendors, and activities for the kids.

Due to ongoing wildfires in Northeast Florida and an active burn ban, the traditional fireworks show has been canceled. In its place, organizers will debut the festival’s first-ever drone show.

For more information, including event details and parking updates, visit the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival website.

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