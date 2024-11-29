Palatka man killed in Putnam County crash on Thanksgiving

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into another vehicle at about 7:40 p.m., Thursday on SR 207. The man was stopped at a stop sign on Cracker Swap Road facing west, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

He drove across the northbound lanes of SR 207 and struck an SUV traveling in the southbound lanes, the news release states. The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old Palatka man, and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman, also of Palatka, received minor injuries. The 63-year-old man, who was not wearing seatbelt, was ejected from his car, the news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims were not released.

