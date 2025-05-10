Park in Lake City closing early on Mother’s Day

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Annie Mattox Park will close early on Mother’s Day, following a recent shooting during the park’s Easter celebration that left a police officer injured.

The Lake City Police Department announced the park will close at 7 p.m. on Sunday to ensure safety during the holiday.

The change took place after an officer was shot in the arm when responding to a fight during an Easter event, to which thousands of people attended.

Lake City police previously said they would consider earlier event cut-off times after the Easter shooting.

The previously announced traffic and parking rules will remain in place.

