‘A part of me died with him’: Father pleads for answers one year after his son died in JSO custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father of Charles Faggart, the 31-year-old food truck driver who died after an incident in the Duval County Jail, has broken his silence.

There have been many rallies and calls for justice in the wake of Charles’ death.

But the one held Tuesday, exactly one year after the incident that claimed his life, gained a new voice.

“When my son died, a part of me died with him,” said Charlie Faggart, Charles’ father.

Charlie spoke during Tuesday’s rally, wearing a shirt bearing the logo of his son’s food truck.

Until now, he hadn’t been able to attend the events held for his son.

He said the pain of losing Charles was too much to bear.

But after a year without concrete answers, Charlie said it was time to speak out.

“It’s been hard on everybody, but really my six-year-old, well seven-year-old grandson now,” said Charlie.

On the same day as the rally, Charles’ family filed a lawsuit demanding the release of records related to his death, including video.

JSO still claims an ongoing FBI investigation prevents it from releasing those records, despite the sheriff’s office completing its own internal investigation back in July.

Many questions remain.

JSO’s incident report suggests Charles, who had been arrested after a domestic incident, claimed to have taken fentanyl and had suffered a seizure after acting erratically and requiring restraint.

But medical records showed no signs of fentanyl in his system, didn’t support the claim he’d suffered a seizure and revealed even Charles had taser barbs in his skin.

JSO’s report made no mention of a taser being used on him.

Charles’ father told Action News Jax he had warned jail staff after his son was arrested that his son would likely suffer severe withdrawals from alcohol and Xanax while in custody.

“I thought that they would probably have got him some help, but he didn’t get the help that he needed,” said Charlie.

And as the battle for answers moves from the steps of JSO headquarters into the courtroom, Charles’ father is asking for compassion.

“I do know Mr. TK Waters knows how it feels to lose a son. And so, I know he knows what I’m going through. About the pain and all the questions, and nobody answering anything,” said Charlie. ”I just want to know what really happened to my son.”

According to the FBI, there were no updates to provide on the case as of Tuesday.

The nine corrections officers stripped of their corrections authority after the incident remain on administrative duties, according to JSO.

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