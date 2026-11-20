JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine booking a ride to your doctor’s appointment a week in advance, only to find out there’s no JTA driver available in time. One Jacksonville woman says it happened to her, and she’s getting charged when she has no choice but to cancel.

Kathy Hazard has lived alone in Jacksonville for four years. She is partially blind, and says she has had no central vision for decades. “I have no central vision,” Hazard said.

She says she relies on Connexion Plus, a Jacksonville Transportation Authority ride service, to get around. That includes her doctor’s appointment Monday afternoon, which was scheduled a week in advance.

“My pick-up time was 2:15 p.m. I got a text at 1:45 saying they didn’t have a driver,” Hazard said.

The text asked if she would be willing to take a Lyft. She wasn’t familiar with the service but said yes anyway. “I said, well, somebody contact me to let me know they’re on the way. And they told me, yes, well nobody ever contacted me,” she said.

Hazard says she called back at her pickup time. “They said, we don’t have a driver. I said, well, so what am I supposed to do?”

She says they scheduled another ride for 2:35 p.m. That would have put her past her appointment time, forcing her to cancel both the ride and the appointment. She says she was left to pay the cost for both cancellations. “I’m going to have to pay an extra $50 and I was ready to go,” Hazard said.

Rising costs are also a concern. “They’ve upped the prices from $6 to $10, and it’s a hardship because I’m on a fixed income,” she said.

Since Monday, Hazard says she has received a voicemail from JTA saying she would get her money back for the ride in 3-5 business days.

She says beyond the money, she wants better for people living with challenges like hers. “So it’s more than just me being blind. There are other people with different types of disabilities that have to [get to] where they’re going,” she said.

Hazard says she is working to contact state and federal officials to see what can be done. She says this isn’t the first time she has been left waiting for a ride.

JTA sent Action News Jax a statement: “The JTA is concerned to learn about this customer’s experience. We do not have a record of her previously raising these concerns with the JTA, and we would welcome the opportunity to connect with her directly, better understand the issues she has raised and work toward a resolution.”

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