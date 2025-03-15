Passenger dies, driver injured in St. Johns County wreck

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Orange Park man is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in St. Johns County. The accident occurred at 2:35 a.m. on County Road 16A, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The man was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 20-year-old Jacksonville man, was taken to the hospital with series injuries.

The car was traveling eastbound on CR 16A, “when, for undetermined reasons, it exited the paved roadway and off onto the left shoulder, the news release states. The car then, ”traveled along a ditch embankment causing the passenger side of the vehicle to strike a concrete power pole."

Both men were not wearing seatbelts, according to FHP.

