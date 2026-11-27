JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a GMC truck Wednesday night in Moncrief. Jacksonville police said the driver was traveling north on Moncrief Road approaching Avenue B when the victim, a male in his mid-60’s, stepped off the sidewalk and into the roadway.

The man was hit by the truck and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, a police news release states.

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