Pedestrian killed on Philips Highway late Sunday, fourth person killed since Friday night

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville has seen another pedestrian death on the roads, and another family is left with the pain of losing a loved one.

A 40-year-old man from Jacksonville was crossing Philips Highway near Energy Center Drive, just south of I-295, around 9:30 pm Sunday when he was hit by an SUV traveling south.

A second vehicle then struck the man and failed to remain on scene. The victim was not publicly identified by FHP.

This is at least the 25th deadly accident involving a pedestrian this year in Duval County, according to JSO records.

On Saturday, FHP reported a man walked into traffic on Philips Highway near Emerson and was killed.

Another crash reported on Saturday night happened on the Arlington Expressway.

FHP says a man from Pensacola was found around 11:00 pm by University Boulevard. He died after being hit by multiple vehicles.

On Friday night the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a crash around 9:45 pm involving two of its own officers.

JSO says they were driving to help with security at the Mandarin High School football game.

One of the officers hit and killed a man who ran across Old St. Augustine Road.

The crash is under investigation and JSO says the officer has been put on administrative leave.

In July the city of Jacksonville announced the Vision Zero Action Plan, designed to eliminate traffic fatalities and reduce serious injuries by 50% by the year 2035.

