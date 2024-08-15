‘People’s lives are at stake:’ Contract negotiations continue between Baptist Health and Florida Blue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Northeast Florida’s largest health systems and one of the state’s largest health insurance companies are re-negotiating their contract and it hasn’t been a smooth process so far.

If Baptist Health and Florida Blue can’t reach an agreement, patients would suddenly be out of network, and the switch could make their cost of care unaffordable.

Action News Jax spoke to a Baptist Health patient who has lived in Atlantic Beach for about 15 years, and Baptist Medical Center Beaches is the closest hospital to her.

“We love our community, and we love our doctors,” said Amy Smith.

Smith is one of many Northeast Florida patients caught up in the middle of a battle between Florida Blue and Baptist Health.

“We are like stuck in a poker game,” said Smith. “We are just the chips in a poker game, people’s lives are at stake here.”

Time is of the essence because the deadline is approaching for the two companies to reach a contract agreement. They’ve been negotiating since the spring.

We received a copy of a letter Florida Blue sent policyholders who are current or past Baptist Health patients.

In the letter, it reads in part:

“Baptist Health is still demanding a 70% rate increase over four years, which would result in an additional $1.2 billion dollar of costs for medical services.”

Meanwhile, Baptist Health sent us a statement, reading in part:

“We have only asked Florida Blue to pay market-based rates, consistent with what they pay other similar health systems. We need a new agreement that accounts for the last few years of being paid at below-market rates.”

In a letter Baptist Health sent to patients, it reads in part:

“If the calendar turns to October without a new contract in place, appointments for elective services after that date will be available on a self-pay basis for patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield or Florida Blue insurance – unless you qualify for Continuity of Care coverage.”

But this is simply not good enough for Smith.

“There are so many people in our community across Jacksonville that really can’t afford to go run up big hospital bills or big doctor bills,” said Smith.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the negotiations and update you when we learn any new information.

