PGA Tour cuts jobs; years after receiving millions in St. Johns County subsidies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The PGA Tour has confirmed to Action News Jax Ben Becker that it is laying off dozens of employees as part of a broader organizational shift, as first reported by Sports Business Journal.

According to the organization, 56 full-time employees are being laid off, representing roughly 4% of its global workforce. In addition, the Tour will no longer fill 73 previously advertised positions.

Despite the cuts, the PGA Tour says it is restructuring rather than downsizing outright. Leadership plans to reallocate some eliminated roles and create more than 30 new full-time positions aligned with evolving priorities.

A spokesperson declined to provide further details, stating only that the organization is “reinvesting in new talent based on new priorities.”

Former NFL Executive VP Brian Rolapp was hired as CEO in June 2025. Last year, the Tour offered a voluntary retirement program where 30 employees took part.

Past subsidies

The move comes after the Ponte Vedra Beach based PGA Tour received significant public investment. It was awarded a $2.8 million subsidy from St. Johns County in 2018 when construction on its new global headquarters was announced to support 300 local jobs. In 2021, it received an additional $16 million, that was intended to help create 45 new jobs.

What’s next

The PGA Tour has been working to fend off a challenge from the upstart LIV Golf Tour, which resulted in numerous major names leaving for larger paydays. It also resulted in the Tour overhauling its business model by adding a for-profit structure.

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