Photos, videos show Hurricane Helene damage around Southeast Georgia, Northeast Florida

Jacksonville, Fla. — Thousands are surveying the damage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Helene. About 1 million customers in Georgia and 1 million in Florida remained without power at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to the governors of those states.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning that 11 people were killed in the state during the storm. One of those killed was a first responder, he said during a news conference.

Kemp said state emergency officials were still getting calls from people trapped in their homes by fallen trees. Most of those calls were coming from Valdosta where 115 homes were severely damaged, he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida National Guard rescued 30 residents throughout the state trapped by the deadly storm. The 3,900 Florida National Guard members are providing law enforcement support, clearing roads, search and rescue, and flood mitigation, DeSantis said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Helene damage Photos from Action News Jax team of Hurricane Helene damage around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. (Action News Jax)

