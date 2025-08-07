Pickleball and Dog Day highlight next week’s Jumbo Shrimp homestand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will begin a six-game homestand at VyStar Ballpark starting August 12 against the Norfolk Tides. The Jumbo Shrimp will be coming off a six-game trip to Nashville to take on the Sounds. The homestand will feature a day to bring your dog and a pickleball giveaway.

Tuesday, August 12 :

Stahl-Meyer Two for Tuesday - Hot dogs at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go concession stands are $2.

Wednesday, August 13:

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Ackerman Cancer Foundation - The Shrimp and Ackerman Cancer Foundation raise awareness and money throughout the night via ticket sales and promotions.

- The Shrimp and Ackerman Cancer Foundation raise awareness and money throughout the night via ticket sales and promotions. Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day) - Bring your dog to VyStar Ballpark with a purchase of a ticket. Dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, inside the PNC Home Plate Club, the Haskell Suite Level, or any inside area.

- Bring your dog to VyStar Ballpark with a purchase of a ticket. Dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, inside the PNC Home Plate Club, the Haskell Suite Level, or any inside area. Collapsible Bowl Giveaway - First 200 fans through the Georgia St. Main Gate receive a collapsible bowl for your pet.

- First 200 fans through the Georgia St. Main Gate receive a collapsible bowl for your pet. Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Renewal by Andersen & Ambetter Health - First 500 fans through the Georgia St. Main Gate receive a Southpaw comic t-shirt.

Thursday, August 14:

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday - Fans can buy a 16-oz draft of Coors Light for $2 or a 24-oz draft for $3. The deal is available at the Oasis concession stand, under the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. All hawkers are also selling Coors Light cans for $2.

- Fans can buy a 16-oz draft of Coors Light for $2 or a 24-oz draft for $3. The deal is available at the Oasis concession stand, under the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. All hawkers are also selling Coors Light cans for $2. Military Appreciation Night, presented by Tulsa Welding School of Jax and OUTFRONT Media - The Tulsa Welding School of Jax and OUTFRONT Media are providing free tickets to all active, retired, veterans, former military members, and their dependents. Tickets are subject to availability.

Friday, August 15:

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite - 12-oz Miller Lites are $2 and get $1 off craft beer at the Craft Cave.

- 12-oz Miller Lites are $2 and get $1 off craft beer at the Craft Cave. Oat Milkers - The Malmo Oat Milkers return to VyStar Ballpark with a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker fan trivia, and the chance to sign an Oat Milker contract.

- The Malmo Oat Milkers return to VyStar Ballpark with a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker fan trivia, and the chance to sign an Oat Milker contract. Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Florida Department of Health - Enjoy a fireworks show after the game.

- Enjoy a fireworks show after the game. Red Shirt Friday, presented by True Vet Solutions - Fans wearing red can save $1 on their ticket at the box office.

Saturday, August 16:

Pickleball Paddle Giveaway, presented by First Watch - First 2,000 fans through the Main Gate receive a Jumbo Shrimp pickleball paddle.

Sunday, August 17:

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health - Fans can play catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after the gates open. Kids can round the bases after the game. There will also be complimentary face painting and balloon animals.

- Fans can play catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after the gates open. Kids can round the bases after the game. There will also be complimentary face painting and balloon animals. Princess, Rainbows and Unicorns, presented by Boeing - The Jumbo Shrimp say fans can meet their favorite Hawaiian princess, as well as the princess with the longest hair around.

Tickets for these games are on sale now.